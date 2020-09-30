Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 167,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $417,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $493,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,481,075.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,467 in the last three months. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAH opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.78. Sonic Automotive Inc has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

