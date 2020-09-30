Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 250,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 22.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

