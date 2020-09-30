Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,339 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Corecivic worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corecivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corecivic by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,157,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 380,706 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corecivic stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $17.90.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

