8,116 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

