Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Chart Industries worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 164.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 79,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

