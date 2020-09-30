Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Boyd Gaming worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

NYSE:BYD opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.