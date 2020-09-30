PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

