PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 98,500 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 61.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after buying an additional 1,135,268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,904,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 116,889 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 421,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 111.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,768,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 930,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PVG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

