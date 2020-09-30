iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

