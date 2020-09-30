AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Front Yard Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at about $8,748,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 192.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 162.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

RESI stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $519.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.