Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 16,825 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 34.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.65.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.