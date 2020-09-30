Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 253,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 494,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 86,075 shares during the period.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

