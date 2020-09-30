Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $301,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.50. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

