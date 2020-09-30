10,605 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,605 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,281,000 after buying an additional 404,163 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,484.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 278,981 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,127,000 after buying an additional 196,980 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,718,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

