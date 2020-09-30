Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Shares of CPK opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

