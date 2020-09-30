Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

