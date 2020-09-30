Jane Street Group LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 783,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 315,532 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $125.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%.

WMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

