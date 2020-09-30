Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $52,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 636,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $399,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

