Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTN stock opened at $214.09 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.56.
In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $625,705.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,374.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.90.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.