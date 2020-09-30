Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 193.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

