Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,730 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 269.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $149.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

