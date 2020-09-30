Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

