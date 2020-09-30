Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,039,965.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,560 shares of company stock worth $3,661,559 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.