Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $19,825,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,051 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $9,056,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,910,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after acquiring an additional 951,449 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,907,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 812,285 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

