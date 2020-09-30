Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 59,539 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 59,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Steven Madden worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.