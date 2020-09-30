Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 1,493 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE opened at $238.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $307.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COKE shares. BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.