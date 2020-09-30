Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.