Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $338,000 in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,174,000 after buying an additional 151,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,845,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,609,000 after buying an additional 665,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

