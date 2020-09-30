Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Valvoline worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $614,494 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

