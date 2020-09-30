19,018 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 44.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 102,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 136,807 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 55.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

