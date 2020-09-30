Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $333,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 49.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 69.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HI opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $102,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

