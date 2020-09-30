Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,106 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of McGrath RentCorp worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 47.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 60.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGRC. ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

