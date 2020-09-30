Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AMERCO by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at $1,665,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AMERCO by 5,511.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UHAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UHAL opened at $351.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.13. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

