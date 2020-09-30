18,411 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 588,186 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PMT stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

