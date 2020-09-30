Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE:ARI opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a current ratio of 48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 46.72%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

