Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $13.59 Million in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 283,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Brookfield Renewable Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,777 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,782,000 after purchasing an additional 342,920 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,762,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,821,000 after purchasing an additional 248,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,929,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE:BEP opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -110.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.