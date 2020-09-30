Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,465 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse stock opened at $177.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.09 and a 200-day moving average of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $810,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.