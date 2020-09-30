169,761 Shares in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fastly by 918.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.78 and a beta of 0.85. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $2,853,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,243,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,738,862 shares of company stock valued at $144,837,621. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Fastly Inc provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

