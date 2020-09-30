Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,734 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,081,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,008,000 after acquiring an additional 268,382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 617.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 198,397 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 162,215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,030,000 after purchasing an additional 153,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

