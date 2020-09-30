Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 641,712 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,712 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Cinemark worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cinemark by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.84. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.