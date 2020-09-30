Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of eHealth worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eHealth by 64.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

EHTH opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.29.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $570,822.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

