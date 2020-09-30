Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.29 Million Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 148.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,465 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 96.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,211,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip Widman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $706,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,329.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock worth $3,045,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

RGR opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.