Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Silgan worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Silgan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2,948.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 394,648 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

