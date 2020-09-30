Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983,067 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $70,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRH. SunTrust Banks downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

NYSE DRH opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.69.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

