Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,279 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $14,344,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 337,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,665,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,833.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $4,142,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,002.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

