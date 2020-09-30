Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,010,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,485,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.96. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

