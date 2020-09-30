Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48, a PEG ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 163,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $7,284,059.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,709.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,503,200 shares of company stock valued at $111,993,739 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

