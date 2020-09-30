AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 12,518 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Xencor worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xencor by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xencor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Xencor by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Xencor Inc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

