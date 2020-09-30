Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 152,910 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Amdocs worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

