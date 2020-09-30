Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,127 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Varonis Systems worth $18,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $4,706,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $123,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,450.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,424 shares of company stock worth $17,652,335 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

